NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has vetoed a toll increase after the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved raising the tolls by 3%.

Transit officials had approved an over $2.6 billion budget that included the toll increase.

Some Democrats urged Murphy to veto the idea, and he agreed the increase didn’t make sense.

The authority bases toll increases on the money needed to fund the budget.

Murphy said he wasn’t satisfied with the reasoning behind the increase and that he needed more information.

The block comes as New Jersey officials are fighting against congestion pricing set to go into effect next year in Manhattan.

Tune in to PIX11 TV and PIX11.com/live weekdays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the latest news in your neighborhood — plus traffic, transit, and weather updates all morning long.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.