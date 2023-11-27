BELVIDERE, N.J. (PIX11) – If you’re looking to spruce up your spruce this holiday season, a Christmas tree farm in New Jersey might have the answer.

You can choose trees with colors like turquoise, pink, red, white, blue and more at Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm in Belvidere.

They’re available until they sell out. Each tree costs $16 per foot.

