NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Drivers in New Jersey can expect to pay a little more next year when they take bridges and tunnels.

The Port Authority Board approved a $9.3 billion spending plan aimed, in part, at funding major projects like a cashless toll collection system for the Atlantic City Expressway.

The board approved a 63-cent toll increase for bridges and tunnels. Fare for the AirTrain to Newark Airport will also increase by 25 cents.

The toll increase will take effect on Jan. 7. It’s the second toll hike in two years.

