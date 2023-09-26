NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New Jersey driver was arrested Friday after he was caught using a license plate-flipping device to avoid paying tolls at the George Washington Bridge, police said.

Adam Jimenez is charged with theft of service, tampering with public records, possession of burglar’s tools, and possession of fraudulent documents, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Jimenez was also issued summonses for unclear plates, counterfeiting or using other markers, and failure to exhibit documents.

Jimenez was also previously arrested in February for trying to avoid paying the toll at the George Washington Bridge. That time, Jimenez allegedly used a remote-controlled electronic curtain to cover his license plate.

So far this year, there have been 16 instances at the George Washington Bridge where police have arrested or issued summonses to drivers using electronic devices to obscure license plates to avoid paying tolls, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“Our message to toll cheats is clear: break the law and we’ll catch you. Tolls fund the critical infrastructure that stitch our region together, and free riders will not be allowed to skate by,” said Lenis Valens, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

