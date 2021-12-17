NJ cops investigate driver’s ‘suspicious incident’ with middle school girls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Three middle school girls said they may have been followed by a man who was staring at them from his car Thursday, according to police.

A Hackettstown Police spokesperson said the three girls were leaving Hackettstown Middle School when an older man driving a black Honda Civic stopped the car and starred at the girls. They were in the area of Centenary University between Second Avenue and Third Avenue.

The girls ran away, police said. The vehicle was believed to have turned down Second Avenue and then left onto Grand Avenue.

Officers said it’s unknown whether or not the driver was attempting to follow the girls.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Viral TikTok threats prompt NJ schools to up security Friday

Colleges fight COVID surge ahead of winter break

Newark police officer wounded, shooting suspect in custody

A year after 1st COVID vaccinations in NJ, governor pushes booster shots

Small Business Spotlight: Pretty Handy helps kids shop for holiday gifts

NJ Sen. Booker talks COVID, mask mandates, Build Back Better

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter