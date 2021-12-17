NJ cops investigate driver’s ‘suspicious incident’ with middle school girls

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Three middle school girls said they may have been followed by a man who was staring at them from his car Thursday, according to police.

A Hackettstown Police spokesperson said the three girls were leaving Hackettstown Middle School when an older man driving a black Honda Civic stopped the car and starred at the girls. They were in the area of Centenary University between Second Avenue and Third Avenue.

The girls ran away, police said. The vehicle was believed to have turned down Second Avenue and then left onto Grand Avenue.

Officers said it’s unknown whether or not the driver was attempting to follow the girls.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.