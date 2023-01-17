NEW YORK (PIX11) — Time for a detour, drivers.

The New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close six nights a week starting in February, the Port Authority announced Tuesday. The agency will use the time to make “critical repairs from damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.”

Closures start at 11 p.m. on Feb. 5. They’re expected to continue through 2025.

Port Authority shared the closure schedule below:

Sunday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Monday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Thursday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Friday nights 11:59 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Saturday nights no scheduled closures

Impacted drivers are advised to use alternate routes. Port Authority officials suggest using the George Washington Bridge if headed to northern New Jersey and the Lincoln Tunnel if headed to Hudson or Essex counties. Drivers headed to Staten Island or southern New Jersey should take the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the Goethals or Bayonne bridges, or the Outerbridge Crossing.

While the closures continue, workers will repair and replace mechanical, electrical, communications and plumbing systems, according to the Port Authority. There will also be repairs to architectural, structural and civil elements of the tunnel’s infrastructure.

Short-term fixes were deployed after Sandy, but long-term repairs need to be made, officials said. Workers will also use the time to install preventative measures, including flood mitigation improvements for future storms.

There is some good news for drivers at the Holland: New York-bound closures that started in April of 2020 will end at 5 a.m. on Feb. 4.