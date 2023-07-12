NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York Comedy Festival is returning in November for all New Yorkers who can use a good laugh.

This year the event will be 10 days instead of the usual seven days and the dates are jammed packed with a star-studded line-up. The comedians coming include Nicole Byer, Margaret Cho, Michelle Wolf, and Matteo Lane, just to name a few.

“We’re very excited to bring the best comedians, from emerging talent to established headliners,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. “We’ve curated an amazing line-up of shows, with many more to be announced in the coming months.”

More than 200 comedians will perform at a variety of venues scattered across the five boroughs.

Tickets for all shows are available to the public starting Monday, July 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the NYCF website at www.nycomedyfestival.com.