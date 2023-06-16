BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – So many families across our city struggle to put food on the table. In honor of our parent company Nexstar, PIX11 News celebrated Founder’s Day, by honoring local charities in our community.

The PIX11 News team helped in the fight against hunger, packing bags of food from East Harlem to the Bronx.

New York Common Pantry’s main food distribution hub is in the heart of hunts point. Every day they pack and distribute groceries to thousands of families across the city. On any given day Monday through Friday, volunteers and staff at the New York Common Pantry are working hard to feed families in need.

In one of two locations chosen for Founders Day for Nexstar, PIX11’s parent company. It is an annual day of volunteering, across all stations across the country.

The Vice President and general manager of PIX11 Chris McDonnell says it’s a great way to give back.

“It’s an opportunity for us to once a year for four hours give back thanks. The mission never ends,” said McDonnell. The bags of food packed will go to dozens of community-based organizations across New York City. One of those organizations is called fresh youth initiatives.

It’s a non-profit helping feed hundreds of immigrant families. Families like the mother of two Candida Correa, say the bag of food is a lifeline.

In East Harlem at Union Settlement, PIX11 News staff got their hands dirty gardening with older New Yorkers at the Gaylord White Community Center’s Los Feliz Gardens.

Union Settlement was Established in 1895, with 25 locations serving over 10,000 East Harlem residents each year, providing early childhood education, afterschool and summer youth programs, college preparation, and job readiness.