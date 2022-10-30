NEW YORK (PIX11) — Garbage trucks across New York City just got a stylish upgrade.

As part of the Trucks of Art! program, the Department of Sanitation on Friday unveiled five sanitation trucks with new murals pained onto them. The truck “canvas” is being used to highlight cleanliness and sustainability, along with the work of sanitation employees.

“Our collection trucks are a part of New York City’s urban landscape, and these talented artists have transformed them into roving works of art that will inspire New Yorkers on a daily basis,” DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “I appreciate all who shared their time and talent to give back to their neighborhoods with beautiful and unique messages.”

The department held a contest to pick artists. The work of an artist for each borough was shown off on Friday.

Yukiko Izumi, an artist from Sunset Park, highlighted composting on Brooklyn’s painted truck.

West Farms artist Donnell “Jigga” McFadden featured a blueprint for a cleaner city on the Bronx truck.

Greenwich Village-based artist Timothy Goodman focused on sustainability on Manhattan’s truck.

Rymie, an illustrator and muralist from Rockaway, painted sanitation workers and residents keeping Queens clean onto the borough’s truck.

A team of young people representing Department of Youth & Community Development designed Staten Island’s truck. It featured a tribute to sanitation workers.

Read more about the artists here. Check out the trucks in the slideshow below: