BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital has been open for seven months and it has been busy.

Surgeries and office visits are not the only reasons people head to the medical campus.

The new NYC Health + Hospitals facility also focuses on preventive care and areas of the campus are a construction site.

Robert Gevertzman lives in Manhattan Beach and recently had a procedure at the hospital. He appreciates the location in Gravesend.

“It gives us peace of mind, it really does. I cannot say enough about the nursing staff. They are great, terrific,” he said.

The facility serves parts of south Brooklyn that need access to state-of-the-art maternal care, surgery suites, and the emergency room.

Doctor Abdo Kabarriti is a urologist who grew up in Brooklyn. He has brought new technology to the hospital for the treatment of men’s health.

Aquablation is used to treat an enlarged prostate. It also allows for real-time imaging during the treatment.

“It serves as a testament to what we’re trying to do here provide state-of-the-art care at this facility. We treat patients who are insured or uninsured. For many of them, it would not be available to them outside of this facility,” said Dr. Kabarriti.

It is not only about emergencies. The Health and Wellness Institute focuses on preventive care.

The South Brooklyn Health campus will open a new ambulatory center with 50 exam rooms.

Expansion plans also include tearing down an old building and creating new access to the new $923 million public hospital building.

A grand opening was held in May.

It is named for Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, who had Brooklyn roots. It is the newest public facility to old. in the city since the 1980s.