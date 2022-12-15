NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been a short-lived stay on Broadway for some newer productions that can’t seem to maintain ticket sales. While top-grossing shows keep their curtains rising, many question Broadway’s success and its future.

One of the major blows during the COVID pandemic was when the lights went dark on Broadway. The Broadway community, including the industry workers and fans, were hopeful for its comeback. Broadway finally reopened in September 2021, but the stage doors to many theaters are struggling to stay open.

Jordan E. Cooper is the 27-year-old playwright behind Broadway’s, “Ain’t No Mo.” The edgy 90-minute comedy explores the question: What if America attempted to solve race relations by offering all African Americans a one-way plane ticket to Africa? A week after the show’s star-studded premiere, it received an eviction notice.

Now, Cooper’s working around the clock to preserve the show’s spotlight. Cooper expressed optimism, as celebrities stepped in to help save the Broadway newcomer. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith bought out an entire performance, as did Tyler Perry. On Thursday night, Ru Paul will host a performance.

But “Ain’t No Mo” isn’t the only new Broadway show facing closer. Last week, the new Broadway musical “KPOP” announced it would close after just 17 performances.

And while some shows can’t keep their curtains up, other top-grossing shows such as “Hamilton,” “SIX,” and “Funny Girl,” continue to thrive.

Some blame the COVID pandemic on the instability of New York City theater. Another challenge this season may be seeing a show during a “tridemic,” as cases of COVID, flu, and RSV climb. Health officials have recommend masks indoors, especially in crowded places like a theater.

