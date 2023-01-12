NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two New York City-area airports are among the worst in the US, vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide said Wednesday.

While Orlando International Airport was ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, Newark Liberty International Airport took the second spot. In all, 26.51% of 2022 flights at Newark were delayed in 2022 and 5.94 were canceled, according to the report.

Newark ranked as the worst airport in the country in a list from Frommer’s. That listing LaGuardia Airport second.

John F. Kennedy International Airport did not make the Frommer’s list of 10 worst, but it took the spot of eighth worst in the Family Destinations Guide ranking. According to the new list, 24.08% of JFK flights in 2022 were canceled and 4.42% of flights were delayed.

Overall, travel from and into Florida might just be the most difficult. Four airports in the state made the list of 10 worst.

Those looking for an easier experience can check out Salt Lake City International Airport, according to the rankings. Only 14.18% of flights there were delayed in 2022 and only 1.02% of flights were canceled.