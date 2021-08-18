New York’s West Indian Day Parade canceled over COVID concernts

Women dress up for the West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn on Sept. 3, 2018.

NEW YORK — West Indian American Day Parade organizers canceled 2021’s big parade because of ongoing pandemic concerns.

The event was virtual in 2020. WIADCA, the group that runs the parade, said there would be some small, in-person events and several virtual events this year.

When Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about WIADCA decision to postpone the parade until 2022, he said organizations need to make their own choices.

“And we respect the choices. Some organizations have said they want to have their events again, some want to do a modified version, some are postponing it to 202,” he said. “There’s not one way of doing things.”