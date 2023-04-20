NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city’s longest-serving doorman is about to hang up the uniform. Manny Teixeira has worked at the same condo on East 90th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan for 6 decades.

“Someone called me the Governor of 90th Street,” he said. Tenants are getting ready to say one final goodbye. Teixeira started working at the building known as Trafalgar House Condominiums on the Upper East Side in the 1960s soon after it opened.

“I always say if you want to have a job like this, you have to like people,” Teixeira said.

For six decades, he has been there with a smile, a hello, and advice, if requested. Teixeira lives in New Jersey with his family and plans to do a lot of walking.

“My wife has been telling me to do it for 30 years and my sons. Even if I go on vacation I wake up at 2:30 in the morning. I have a clock inside,” he added.

Neighbors are planning a retirement party. “We will miss him a lot,” said neighbor Gil Winnik. Kenneth Schwartz another tenant called him the “personification of the building.”

Manuel Claudio the building manager said to be successful in the job you need to be respectful and know your tenants and know what they need. He is that guy.

Manny’s last day on the job is April 27th.