ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state’s upcoming adult market.

The state Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses under a new law that allows hemp cultivators to grow marijuana for the legal recreational market for two years. Hemp is a type of cannabis plant with lower levels of THC, marijuana’s active ingredient.

The granting of the licenses now means farmers will be able to take advantage of this year’s growing season. Farmers will be limited to one acre outdoors or a little more than half that space in a greenhouse.

The first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to people who were casualties of the war on drugs, state officials said in March. People with marijuana-related convictions will get dibs on the first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses awarded by the state in an effort to redress the inequities of a justice system that locked up a disproportionate number of people of color for drug crimes.

Some licenses will go to nonprofits or businesses who have a leader linked to a marijuana conviction. Priority also will be given to people with a parent, legal guardian, child or spouse convicted of a marijuana-related offense.

One state over, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey would begin legal sales of recreational marijuana starting April 21. Adults 21 years and older will be able to legally purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is issuing licenses to seven medical cannabis facilities to begin selling recreational cannabis, including at 13 retail dispensaries. Three of the facilities are in the northern part of New Jersey, three are in the southern part, and one is in central New Jersey.