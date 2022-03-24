NEW YORK (PIX11) New Yorkers will soon be able to hail a yellow cab using the Uber app — a move that could drive more business for struggling city taxi drivers.

Javaid Tariq, co-Founder of New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said it’s a good step that could increase fares for cab drivers — but, he added, the division has to be fair. According to his organization, it’s a step in the right direction after years of contention between cab drivers and the ride-sharing industry.

Advocates claim Uber and Lyft plummeted the value of taxi medallions, took away customers from cabbies and caused hunger strikes protests and even suicide.

Customers are expected to pay about the same amount for taxi rides as they would for Uber X rides — but it’s what cab drivers would take home that’s concerning.

“Sometimes uber takes 60% for themselves,” Tariq said.

Lassana Sidibe is a father of three who has been driving yellow cabs since 2015 who said he made good money before Uber came into the picture. But since the app’s introduction, those earnings have been dwindling.

“It was hard, so hard,” he said. “We lost about 40%.”

He said on top of soaring gas prices, the city’s 14,000 cabbies have more expenses — like medallion payments and higher car costs. They look forward to having more passengers, but only at the right price.

Uber was hit by driver shortages during the pandemic, and the partnership will boost the number of rides available after a period in which wait times for Uber rides had grown longer. The agreement comes amid the back drop of cities moving to regulate the explosive growth of Uber and other app-based ride services,

Uber Technologies Inc. has been incorporating taxi drivers around the world into its system for the past several years. In Spain, the company has integrated taxis Madrid, Málaga, Valencia and Barcelona. It’s teamed in Colombia with TaxExpress, which has more than 2,300 active drivers. Half of all Uber taxi trips in Latin America come from the TaxExpress partnership in Colombia. Uber also has relationships with taxi software and fleet operators in Austria, Germany, Turkey, South Korea and Hong Kong.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.