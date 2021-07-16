New Yorkers turn to music and indoor dining to beat another hot day

NEW YORK — New Yorkers love to keep cool no matter what, especially on a day like Friday, when temperatures are in the 90s.

One way they beat the heat? A free, cool jazz concert outdoors at Lincoln Center. It was a celebration of the 100th birthday of the late Dr. Billy Taylor, co-founder of Jazz-mobile and New York City’s longest running jazz festival, Summerfest.

In nearby Central Park, it wasn’t as crowded as the typical summer Friday evening but still a lot of people were outside, despite the heat advisory with temperatures feeling close to 100.

Outdoor dining was feeling the effects of the heat as well. At Rosa Mexicano, all the reservations were for indoor seating.

