NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a leak earlier in 2022, the decision wasn’t unexpected. But still, women were in shock after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the abortion protections given under Roe v. Wade.

“Women’s rights have just been set back so far, and I think about my daughter” mother Elan Barish said.

She told PIX11 News she’s worried for her daughter, who’s attending college in Wisconsin. It’s a state that may do away with abortion rights completely.

“It’s very scary to me,” she added.

The decision Friday overturned the landmark ruling that made it a constitutional right to have an abortion in the United States.

In 1973, Merle Hoffman opened the doors to Choices Women’s Medical Center in Queens. She said it gives women a safe place to turn when making such a tough decision.

“I’m not going to sit back and just let this happen,” she told PIX11 News. “We have to fight this.”

Others responded more positively, celebrating the shift. But with abortion still legal in New York, anti-abortion activists gathered in the city to make their voices heard.

“We love both the mother and the baby,” protestor Dimitri Baranov explained. “So, if the father is a rapist, it’s not the baby’s fault. We cannot kill a baby because his father is a criminal.”

Some people believe there should be exceptions to abortion bans in the case of rape or incest.