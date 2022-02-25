EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Stand with Ukraine.

The signs are everywhere throughout New York City, but particularly in the East Village, where you can still hear Ukrainian being spoken and you can feel the heartbreak of war.

New York is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians and so many are worried about their loved ones back in their homeland.

The familiar yellow and blue Ukrainian flags are flying in this neighborhood called little Ukraine — among it all, there is anxiety.

“I never thought this would happen,” Sofika Zielyk, a Ukrainian New Yorker, told PIX11 News. “I’m a first- generation American. I am in shock.”

Her friend, Victoria Knoll agreed, pointing to a lot of uncertainty.

“It’s like some kind of horror movie,” Knoll added.

At an hour-long news conference at the United Ukrainian American Organization of New York, leaders of New York City’s Ukrainian community, as well as elected and religious leaders, denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

“There are still so many crippling costs than can and will be imposed if Putin does not change,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose congressional district includes Little Ukraine, said at the new conference. “We remain committed to providing Ukrainian people with humanitarian assistance and weapons to defend themselves.

At Veselka, a Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village amid the stuffed cabbage, pierogies and potato pancakes, there was such concern from staff and customers.

“I want people to know that this is not only a war against Ukraine, it’s a war against the free world,” Jason Birchard, the third generation owner of Veselka, told PIX11 News. “We need to stand together to get the word out to and stand with Ukraine and help them as best as we can.”

If you want to help Ukraine, you can visit the UCCA website. The United Ukrainian American Relief Committee also has a GoFundMe link for donations.