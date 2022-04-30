NEW YORK (PIX11) — As federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration tackle the opioid crisis in New York, overdose deaths are on the rise.

The agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year at thousands of locations across the country in April and October.

Jars, boxes and bags filled with prescription pills were dropped off at a drug take-back site on Long Island on Saturday. Adelphi University in Garden City was one of 4,000 drop-off sites nationwide, with nearly 110 pounds collected.

“They’re all medication my dad had for his patients,” said Elise Aragon, who was at the drop-off site Saturday.

Halina Matusik, another Long Island resident who dropped off pills, said they won’t contaminate the environment or get into the wrong hands.

“Every single day, 290 people die of drug overdoses in this country,” said DEA Special Agent Charles Bernard, adding that drug abuse, drug addiction and overdose deaths are at an all-time high.

In New York City, 1,233 people died from drug overdoses during the first half of 2021, a 78% increase from the same time in 2019, and a 28% increase from the same period in 2020, according to the Department of Health.

“It’s a nationwide epidemic,” Bernard said. “Every single day, 2,500 teenagers try pharmaceutical drugs recreationally for the first time.”

Once all the unwanted and unused pharmaceutical drugs are collected, processed and weighed, they are taken to a central repository where they are taken to an incinerator and destroyed.

According to agents, New Yorkers can get rid of unwanted and unused prescription pills — no questions asked — at any time. For drop-off information, contact your local police precinct.