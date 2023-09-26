NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman is one of the latest victims to be sexually assaulted on the subway.

Police say she was on a No. 4 train headed uptown in the early morning hours on Saturday when a man in his 40s forcibly touched her body. They also say the suspect stopped after bystanders confronted him.

The suspect ran away.

The victim, though shaken, was not physically hurt. The sexual assault happened as the train approached the 14th Street-Union Square subway station.

“It does make me feel unsafe knowing that a lot of people are still doing this nowadays,” said one commuter.

That was the first time this month that a woman was assaulted at this train station.

This past Sunday, a 24-year-old woman waiting for the N train was followed and sexually assaulted before the attacker slammed her head into the ground. A passerby stopped the attack and officers later arrested Joel Ramirez.

Ramirez, 26, was charged with robbery, assault, sex abuse and harassment. He had been arrested for forcible touching in the subway back in February too, police said.

“It just doesn’t feel safe but I’m hoping and praying it’s going to get better,” said the straphanger.

The No. 4-train attacker is still on the loose.

According to the latest report by police and the MTA states, crime overall on the subway is slightly down when compared to last year. Rapes, robberies, and assaults are also down, but commuters say they are still on high alert.

“On the new trains, they have the red button that you can alert the conductor I believe. You can call for assistance,” said Hugh Wright before boarding the train.

“You just have to be careful at the train station and just look around,” said Carlene Watts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).