SCARSDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Dozens of people gathered inside the Scarsdale Congregational Church on Wednesday evening to honor the lives lost in the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Many of the New Yorkers who attended said the tragedy is one they will carry with them going forward. “We come together today to mourn, to remember and we come together today for action,” said the Rev. Dr. Kelly Hough Rogers.

Debra Zitrin brought her 12-year-old daughter Adena to grieve. “I feel for every one of those family members who have lost their child. I can’t even imagine what they are going through. We have to stand by them.”

Many people who attended the vigil are calling for stricter gun laws. “We don’t have a society if we don’t protect our children,” said Nan Berke with Scarsdale Congregation Church. “Our legislators need to legislate stricter gun laws. That’s basic common sense.”

Those at the vigil also called for more support for those who are suffering from mental illness.