NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City health officials rolled out the next phase of the monkeypox vaccine distribution.

Hundreds of people stood in line outside the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic Thursday to get the shot. It was by appointment only. It is currently one of two pop-up clinics where people can get one of the 6,000 shots allocated to New York City. The other is the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan apologized Thursday morning for what he called a “glitch” Wednesday when the city’s website posted that appointments were available before they were. Vasan said “our vendor experienced technical glitches and New Yorkers had to wait much longer than they should have to get this vaccine.”

All of the city’s 6,000 monkeypox vaccines are spoken for.

However at a news conference Thursday in Harlem, Dr. Raj Panjabi — a member of the White House’s Pandemic office — said 144,000 more doses will soon be distributed nationwide, with many going to New York City.

“We will be getting over 4 million doses over the next 12 months, and that will also us to get the vaccine we currently have out to communities today,” Panjabi said.

Health officials say priority for the vaccine is being given to transgender, gay and bisexual men who have sex with men. While anyone can get monkeypox, city and state health officials say the majority of the nearly 120 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the city are in LGBTQ+ communities in Manhattan.

Carson Rammelt, who got vaccinated, said “it’s triggering for a lot of gay men, especially with a health crisis, scare going around in the community. I think it’s very triggering to think of like history sort of repeating itself in a way.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett urged the LGBTQ+ community to take precautions, adding “it is spread through close physical contact, and that anyone can get monkeypox, but in settings where people have close face to face skin to skin contact, which includes having sex.”

New York City’s Health Commissioner said this is not akin to covid in terms of general community spread.

“I would say to the average New Yorker, this is not something you need to be waking up at night worried about,” Vasan said. “This is something, it’s very clear what the risks are, what you can do to protect yourself.”

PIX11 spoke to a man named Nico who explained why he got the vaccine.

“I think really just for that peace of mind, not just for me, but for anyone else but I think we don’t want to be targeted as the gay community as spreading another disease, like in the 80s.”