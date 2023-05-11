NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those who still want to stock up on Girl Scout cookies, there are only a few days left to purchase them in New York City.

Every year, girls and their troops rally their community to support what the Girl Scouts of USA calls the “world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.”

The cookie sale kicked off in early March and is coming to a bittersweet close on Sunday, May 14. Snag fan favorites like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Trefoils.

Cookie connoisseurs can also try the new Raspberry Rally cookie, which is a thin, crispy treat infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in a chocolatey coating.

To find out where to purchase cookies, Check with a Girl Scout you know, or use the cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth and purchase cookies. Booths to buy cookies are usually set up on weekends.