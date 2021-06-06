New Yorkers hit the beach on sizzling hot Sunday

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — It was sizzling hot at Orchard Beach on Sunday with high temperatures and a swinging salsa party.

Ricky Gomez and his brother Tony taught the dancers – including PIX11’s Magee Hickey.

“It’s s no secret. It’s just motion,” Ricky Gomez said. “You just start shaking your head the way you did, do you see?”

There was lots of impromptu salsa dancing along the boardwalk.

Tony Sotos brought his boom box here for 30 years.

“I’m happy. This is what keeps me going. I am here every Sunday,” Soto said.

Orchard Beach is the best, salsa dancer Wanda Velez said.

“I have been coming here since I was a little girl with my parents. I’m 50 now, still coming,” she said.

Memorial Day weekend at Orchard Beach was a total washout last, so veteran Nathan Rivera decided to come back a second time.

“It’s like part two. God bless my fellow veterans,” Rivera told PIX11 News as we thanked him for his service.

Essential worker Katrina Attis and her 7-year-old son Arnes were happy to finally be maskless and dipping their toes in the water.

“I’m an essential worker and I was out in the trenches doing what I had to do,” Attis, a Queens resident told PIX11 News. “Now we are just having a great time.”

While the ocean temperatures were said to be in their 60s, the bay water at Orchard Beach felt much warmer.