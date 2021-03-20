THE BRONX — Getting a vaccine appointment can be a challenging process.
Limited supply still means sometimes appointments aren’t available or eligible people have to travel elsewhere.
Some neighbors in Harlem have offered to help people who have questions about the process.
A woman named Nora and her husband and now a small group of volunteers, have also been able to book some appointments for people who may not be as tech savvy. They just want to be good neighbors.
Get in touch with them by emailing NYCvaccineappoinents@gmail.com.
They got the idea after helping family and friends navigate the various city and state websites. They also check pharmacy locations for eligible people.
New Yorkers helping older residents get vaccine appointments
THE BRONX — Getting a vaccine appointment can be a challenging process.