New Yorkers helping older residents get vaccine appointments

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THE BRONX — Getting a vaccine appointment can be a challenging process. 

Limited supply still means sometimes appointments aren’t available or eligible people have to travel elsewhere. 

Some neighbors in Harlem have offered to help people who have questions about the process. 

A woman named Nora and her husband and now a small group of volunteers, have also been able to book some appointments for people who may not be as tech savvy. They just want to be good neighbors.

Get in touch with them by emailing NYCvaccineappoinents@gmail.com. 

They got the idea after helping family and friends navigate the various city and state websites. They also check pharmacy locations for eligible people. 

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter