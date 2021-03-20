New Yorkers helping older residents get vaccine appointments

NEW YORK --- A candid conversation, up close and personal with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, answering questions from students of color during the Eagle Academy’s 19th virtual town hall to discuss the state of our country, systemic racism, inequality and so much more.

“Where we are today, recognizing we have an awful lot of work to still do," said Shea. "I think that middle ground is where we can get, not just New York City but really the country back to where we want to be.”

The meeting started with a survey, students grading the NYPD’s relationship with young people in the community. In that area the department came up short.

Shea agreed, saying he’s been on a mission to improve police/community relations, holding officers accountable when they do wrong also weighed heavy on the students.

"We’re trying hard to change that opinion, but not to change people’s minds, to do it the right way by showing them.”