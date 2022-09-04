NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many New Yorkers are headed to our local beaches to enjoy the nice weather this long weekend before classes start and the temperatures drop. Among the top destinations for them is Long Beach.

Many people spent the morning enjoying the weather with friends and family.

For those who are not a huge fan of the beach, there are plenty of other things to do. The U.S. Open is in full swing right now, which goes until Sept. 11.

The festivities ahead of Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade and J’Ouvert are also full steam ahead this weekend. For decades, the parade has been an opportunity for New Yorkers to bask in Caribbean culture, music, costumes and food.

Another thing to do this weekend is to catch the fireworks at Coney Island on Monday evening.