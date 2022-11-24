NEW YORK (PIX11) — Passengers on a train in New York Citywere treated to a Thanksgiving meal during their evening commute on Tuesday.

Footage captured by Haylee Pentek shows a long table set up with traditional Thanksgiving food including turkey, sweet potato and macaroni and cheese.

“The mac and cheese was fire,” Pentek said on her Tik Tok post, and told Storyful that she happened across the celebration by chance while on the L train. “I just stepped on the train, I’m not sure who the organization was,” she added.

According to local reports, the act of kindness was courtesy of Chef Bea from Bea’s Kitchen in East New York.

This isn’t the first feast on the L train. Back in 2019, a cloth-covered table was set up on a Canarsie-bound L train. People handed out plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and yams to commuters on a Canarsie-bound L train.

At the time, subway rider Andrew Toranzo told PIX11 he had “never seen so many smiling commuters on the L train before!”