MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mercy Saldana began her holiday shopping Sunday on Fifth Avenue.

Saldana considers herself ahead of schedule

“I usually start on Christmas Eve,” said Saldana. “I work so much, so I don’t have time. And on my weekends, I’m tired and I just want to rest.”

Others also said that scheduling prevented them from shopping earlier.

“I’m a college student, so I’m just finishing finals,” said Danielle Bullard. “So today is the first day I’m able to start getting in the spirit.”

Sky Miranda and Aqui Rodriguez came down from Connecticut Sunday to see a Broadway show and do some last-minute shopping. They did the bulk of their shopping a few weeks ago from the comfort of home.

“[We bought] just a couple things in the mall, here and there,” said Miranda. “Mostly online.”

Those opting to shop online are running out of time.

The deadline for UPS Next-Day Air is Dec. 22.

FedEx Sameday or Overnight orders, as well as USPS Priority Mail Express, must be placed by Dec. 23. The deadline for USPS Priority Mail is Dec. 19.