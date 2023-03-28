NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Yorkers are famous for living in small apartments, but those cramped quarters could be the key to winning a big vacation in Canada.

Destination Canada, the country’s tourism board, is giving away custom, tailored vacations to three lucky New Yorkers as part of a new contest. The vacation will include all transportation, accommodations, excursions and more paid for up to $5,000.

To enter the contest, visit UpsizeToCanada.com and enter the square footage of your apartment and submit a 15-second tour of your small living space. Entries are open through April 3.

“Your tiny apartment could be your ticket to a big Canadian adventure,” the Upsize to Canada website said. “Share your ‘cozy’ living quarters for a chance to experience Canada’s wide-open spaces and sprawling natural landscapes.”