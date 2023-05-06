NEW YORK (PIX11)– The calls for Justice are growing louder each day. Protestors gathered again, near the Broadway and Lafayette subway station to demand accountability in the wake of Jordan Neely’s death. Neely died on a train after investigators say he was put in a chokehold by a passenger and held down by 2 others for several minutes.

“It’s unfortunate and a tragedy you would think that we would have some decency when we see acts like that happen in public, so it’s a shame,” said protestor Angel Castillo.

On Monday, the 30-year-old who was a homeless street performer took his final breaths on the very subway where he often impersonated Michael Jackson. Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine, reportedly restrained Neely for making threats on the train. The video shows Penny with Neely in a headlock, which the Medical Examiner ruled caused Neely to choke to death. Neely’s family told PIX11 he suffered from mental illness.

“Jordan wanted food. He wanted something to drink. He was famished. And the response to his call for help, was death,” said rally organizer Kiara Williams.

“This man has a mental issue and the way you handle him is not to put him in a chokehold and squeeze the life out of him. A mental issue on the train is not a sentence for death,” said Reverend Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.

Sharpton and NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams are calling for Penny to be arrested and charged. They question why he and the other 2 men seen in the video were not taken into custody, and draw similarities between this incident and other cases involving the deaths of black Boys and men: like Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner.

“We have leaders who cannot even say do not choke. We cannot have vigilantism,” said Williams.

Mayor Eric Adams has said that he is waiting for the investigation to play itself out and will not rush to judgment, but some New Yorkers say this should be a wake-up call and a call to action on the homeless crisis.

“Homelessness, rising rent, poverty is a crime in the eyes of our mayor, our governor, and Cops. And enough is enough. Stop criminalizing poverty. Do something about it,” said protestor Natalie Espinosa.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating this case and will decide whether to pursue charges.