New Yorkers’ Con Edison bills jump by shocking amounts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Con Edison customers may see higher electricity bills this month.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris is calling for an investigation by state utility regulators. He said he’s heard from “dozens and dozens” of people.

Gianaris explained some of his constituents “are dealing with in some cases, spikes by as much as 300% of their utility bills without any understanding of why it’s happening to them.

Long Island City resident Alex Rivas said his bill jumped from around $260 a month to $760 for last month.

“My first reaction was that there was a clerical error and there must have just been some type of mistake,” Rivas said. “I was out of town for 12 days. So if anything, I would have been expecting a lower bill this month than typical.”

A Con Edison spokesperson explained that bills had been impacted by the costs of natural gas.

“Con Edison does not generate electricity nor can we manage the financial practices of the private power generators or the suppliers of the natural gas,” the spokesperson said. “Con Edison is seeking the ability to generate renewable energy in New York State for our customers which would shift our dependence away from natural gas and this volatility.”

Gianaris said he wants to know what kind of contracts the utility had entered into with their suppliers.

“Why do they allow for such drastic spikes? Why did they not tell the customers that this was coming?” he asked.