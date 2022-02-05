New Yorkers celebrate ‘Year of the Tiger’ in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the “Year of the Tiger,” and New Yorkers gathered in high-energy gatherings, despite the cold.

“We’re just really excited to celebrate Chinese New Year,” attendee Deepa Alagesan. Alagesan said, during the pandemic, nothing beats seeing traditions in person.

In Queens, hundreds marched from 37th Avenue to Main Street and 38th Avenue for the Flushing Lunar New Year parade. Gov. Kathy Hochul was on hand as the grand marshal.

The vibrant celebration filled with colorful floats and costumes was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

Festivities continued in downtown Brooklyn, with music, traditional food and the symbolic lion dance.

PIX11 News’ Jennifer Bisram has more in the video above.