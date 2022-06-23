NEW YORK (PIX11) — For many New Yorkers, summer beach trips aren’t complete without a good book to read.

The New York Public Library found a way to connect them to a wide array of titles wherever they may go – through its new “branch.” The NYPL built a virtual library through augmented reality technology, which can be accessed through Instagram Reels starting on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Users were encouraged to record themselves making at least one summer reading recommendation and share the videos on Instagram with the hashtag #NYPLSummerBookshelf. The NYPL’s account will curate the submissions to make a “virtual bookshelf.” Actress Rachel Bloom and authors Min Jin Lee and Eva Chen are expected to participate.

More information can be found here.