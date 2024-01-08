NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers who skip jury duty can end up on the wrong side of the law.

Since jury duty is mandatory, those who avoid their civic duty can face civil or criminal penalties, according to NYJuror.gov. The first time you ignore a jury summons, a new date will be automatically assigned for you to appear.

If jurors don’t show up a second time, they could potentially get a $250 fine for non-compliance and likely be held in contempt of court, according to lawyers at Grunwald & Seman, P.C. The Class A misdemeanor carries potential sentencing of a year in prison, lawyers said.

Officials recommend potential jurors postpone their appearance a week in advance and pick a new date within two to six months. You’ll likely get the date closest to your choice. If that day doesn’t work, New Yorkers can ask their county juror’s office to be excused, which may require documented proof, officials said.

Jurors are selected from a list of registered voters, DMV license holders, volunteers, and those who file income taxes or receive unemployment, officials said.

New York jurors get $40 a day for their service, $10 less than residents in Colorado, Connecticut, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Georgia, and South Dakota, according to World Population Review. Only 10 states in the country pay jurors.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.