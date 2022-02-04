New Yorkers bet a record-setting $1.6 billion on sports in January

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone in Manchester on Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers wagered a record-setting amount of money in less than a month of legal sports betting.

The latest numbers from the New York Gaming Commission show residents gambled $1.625 billion on their phones. Sportsbooks made $113 million in gross revenue, worth $57.6 million in tax dollars.

Darren Rovell, of sports betting news outlet Action Network, said the partial month is a record for any state. Earlier this week, PIX11 News spoke with sportsbooks FanDuel and DraftKings about the state’s sports betting boom and how it compared to New Jersey.

With the ability to bet hundreds even thousands of dollars just a few taps away, sportsbooks are trying to get ahead of problem gambling. Caesars paid to put the Mannings in an ad to warn people about gambling responsibly. Additionally, FanDuel, Draftkings and other apps have tools to set time, deposit, and loss limits.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who may need help with gambling addiction or problem gambling can visit the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website, call the 24-7 hotline 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369.