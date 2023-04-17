NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ask any renter in New York City if they’re paying too much in rent, and the chance that they’ll say yes is almost as high as the astronomical rent itself. Still, a new report shows that the percentage of income that most New Yorkers pay in rent may be higher than some might have first thought.

At the same time, though, the report also offers some glimpses of hope for lower rent in the not-too-distant future. A new online tool from the Manhattan Borough President’s Office may also provide some more affordable housing in the long term.

The new report from StreetEasy.com shows that New York City, where the median household income is $70,663, a resident’s income has to be nearly twice that amount — $134,000 a year.

“The typical asking rent in New York City was about $3,340,” Kenny Lee, an economist at StreetEasy, explained, “and assuming you don’t want to spend more than 30%, we came up with the calculation.”

“According to the city estimate,” he continued, “more than 30% of New Yorkers are spending at least 50% of their income on rent.”

The StreetEasy report also concluded, though, that rents that are affordable to Section 8 housing applicants have nearly tripled since 2020.

Lee had one other bit of positive news.

“I think renters will be able to see more homes on the market over the coming months because of the seasonality of the market,” he said, explaining that as the warmer months arrive, the inventory of homes for rent increases.

Also, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine on Monday unveiled a new tool for designating potential developments of affordable housing in his borough, which is the most densely populated and the most expensive in New York City.

Levine’s office has found 171 potential sites in Manhattan for new housing already. The new portal on his website allows the public to suggest locations where housing can be built, according to Levine.

“A vacant lot, an empty building, a city facility that’s not being used, let us know,” Levine said.