LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — What does the Fourth of July holiday really mean to New Yorkers and visitors alike? Is it just all about barbecues and fireworks or is there a deeper meaning to it all?

To the sounds of the Ryan Barry Quartet, Eugene Robinson was busy grilling corn on the cob, hotdogs, burgers and chicken. The head of a Brownsville family of eight secured the barbecue spot inside Prospect Park at 6 a.m.

“It means enjoying yourself, having a good cookout, and blessing the Lord,” Eugene Robinson told PIX11 News on what Independence Day means to him.

“I’m giving reverence and honor to the soldiers and their hard work,” said Tyrita White, Eugene’s mother-in-law. “God bless the United States and everywhere else.”

But just before noon, the skies opened up, and everyone ran for cover inside this large Prospect Park gazebo.

As the band played on, Charisma White waited to get back to her cooking. “I’m always here. Every year I feed whoever wants it. I’m from the community,” said White, a Flatbush resident.

Eight-year-old Wen Lee, who was watching the rain fall with his father, told PIX11 News what the Fourth of July means to him. “It means a lot of freedom and happiness,” Lee said.

The skies were also promising rain in other parts of the city like in Brooklyn and Queens. It caused those enjoying the sun, sand, and surf at Coney Island and the Rockaways to also take precautions.

“Overall, I feel like it’s a great day for everybody to come together and just remember what we are all here for,” said Jo Lebron, a Rockaway resident.

And for many tourists visiting New York City on the Fourth of July, what could be more perfect than a trip to see Lady Liberty herself? Tourists from Sweden to Kansas lined up to get a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty.

“It’s America’s birthday, Independence Day, a celebration of this country,” said Edward Gruver, a 23-year-old tourist from Kansas. “What it stands for for me is to look back on its history and think about what it is all about it.”