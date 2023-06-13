NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced the release of new custom license plate designs showing off different regions of New York.

Some of the plates feature the One World Trade Center, the Lower Manhattan skyline, and the Statue of Liberty.

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”

The new Long Island license plate is part of a series of new regional license plates, which features an image of the iconic Montauk lighthouse. Photo credit: The New York Department of Motor Vehicles

The city plates, which will be part of a set of new license plates showcasing the state’s 10 regions will be unveiled and sold throughout June.

For more information about how to order custom license plates, fees, and to view available plates, visit, here.