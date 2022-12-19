NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday morning to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise.

New York Uber and Lyft drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild and the Taxi Workers Alliance say they were due for their first raise in a decade. The raise was approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission due to soaring inflation and living costs. Uber drivers’ per-minute rates would go up by 7.18 percent, and per-mile rates would increase by 16.11 percent. The pay raise was scheduled to go into effect on Monday.

However, Uber filed a lawsuit claiming that if the raise goes into effect the company would have to shell out $20 million each month and hike prices for customers. A judge temporarily blocked the pay raise from happening as the lawsuit proceeds.

According to the drivers on strike, Uber already charges riders 37 percent more in 2022 compared to 2019.

The Independent Drivers Guild said it fought for years for the pay increase, claiming the extra money would make sure they no longer have to choose between food and fuel. The striking drivers plan to caravan into Manhattan to the New York State Supreme Court building and demand Uber drop the lawsuit.

In response to the strike, Uber released a statement saying in part, “Drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly, but rates should be calculated in a way that is transparent, consistent and predictable … Driver pay has gone up 38.4 percent on a 7-mile and 30-minute trip since 2019.”

The company said it does not expect disruptions in service during the strike.

PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.