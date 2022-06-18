WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State trooper was taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash Saturday.

According to the New York State Police, officers in Watertown responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 202 around 8:25 a.m. The report stated that the crash involved a New York State Police patrol car.

An investigation into the accident revealed that a 2004 Mazda pickup truck being operated by 73-year-old Edward L. Bazinet was traveling east on State Route 3 prior to the incident. The crash occurred when Bazinet reportedly made a left turn in front of the State Police patrol car that was traveling west on State Route 3.

Trooper Christopher Wyant was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. Bazinet was not injured in the crash.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Watertown Police Department.