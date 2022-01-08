New York to reopen rent relief applications, halted since last year

Tenants’ rights advocates demonstrate outside the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston on Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers will again have the chance to apply for pandemic rental assistance and temporary protection from eviction.

State Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler issued a preliminary injunction ordering New York to reopen its application portal for rent relief in three business days.

The state stopped accepting rental assistance applications in November. New Yorkers who apply for rental aid are protected from eviction while the state reviews their applications.

Housing advocates say Thursday’s ruling protects families vulnerable to eviction when New York’s statewide moratorium expires Jan. 15.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, has made an additional $100 million in rent relief available to low-income New Yorkers through the New York State Rental Supplement Program.