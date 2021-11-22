New York state trooper charged in Brooklyn girl’s death free on bail

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York state trooper is free on bail in his murder case after a police pursuit on the Thruway last year ended in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Times Union reported Friday that Christopher Baldner was denied bail during his Nov. 4 arraignment. But during a hearing on Friday, a state Supreme Court justice agreed to set bail after Baldner’s attorney argued that the court overstepped when Baldner was reprimanded without bail.

Baldner’s bail was set at $100,000 cash and was released on Friday.

Monica Goods’ family was traveling through the Hudson Valley on Dec. 22, 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding.

Prosecutors say Goods’ father drove off and that Baldner rammed the vehicle during a pursuit, causing it to flip over.