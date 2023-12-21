NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York is one of eight states that had a population decrease in 2023, according to data from the Census Bureau.

The state lost 102,000 people, the most out of any state, data showed. The estimated amount of people living in New York went from 19,673,200 in 2022 to 19,571,216 in 2023, according to the data.

California and Louisiana also lost residents this year. Overall, the northeast was the only region to lose people, but data showed the losses were smaller than in previous years.

The other 42 states all saw population increases.

