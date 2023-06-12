NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the latest in a series of criminal justice reforms, and it’s a big one. New York State lawmakers passed the Clean Slate Act, allowing the sealing of most criminal convictions.

Advocates said it’s high time people who served their sentence get a fair chance for employment and housing. It could help more than two million New Yorkers.

But there are critics, among them many Republican lawmakers.

Here’s how the Clean Slate Act works: convicts must serve their time and stay out of trouble for their records to be sealed.

In the cases of misdemeanors and driving while impaired convictions, criminal records will be sealed after three years.

In the case of most felonies, criminal records would be sealed after eight years. There are major exceptions to the clean slate act,

Sex crimes are never sealed, murder is never sealed, and first-degree kidnapping and arson are never sealed.

The law still needs a signature from Gov. Kathy Hochul, which is expected to come soon. The clean slate law would only apply to convictions in New York state. Federal crimes will not be sealed.