NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City launched a $2 million effort on Thursday to support Ukrainian refugees who fled war at home for the five boroughs.

“As a city of immigrants, New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America, and that is why we stand ready, with open arms, to provide all the support we can to Ukrainian New Yorkers,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement announcing the program.

Aid available through the Ukrainian Response Initiative will include immigration legal assistance, direct emergency cash assistance, health care, mental health services, housing support, school enrollment, and English language education.

The city has contracted with a variety of non-profit organizations to get the work done, including Razom, the Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach, and the New York Immigration Coalition.

“From accessing immigration legal services to connecting families to health services and school enrollment, we will continue to respond to the immediate needs of New York City’s Ukrainian community,” said Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, which is overseeing the effort. “As more Ukrainians continue to arrive, we look to achieve this critical work by working hand in hand with community groups that have a demonstrated ability to connect immigrants and refugees to legal resources and city services in a culturally and linguistically responsive way.”

Information on how to access services through this initiative can be found on nyc.gov/ukraineresources or by calling the city’s immigration hotline at (800) 354-0365.