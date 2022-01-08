New York residents — and pets — prepare for cold weather blast

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Get set for another blast of winter.

A Norwegian Elkhound named “Pickle Pants” was probably the best suited to the arctic blast of bitterly cold temperatures headed to the tri-state area. PIX11 caught up with the pooch in Prospect Park.

“She loves this weather,” her owner, Neah Liu, told PIX11 News. “She actually is quite old, but she gets lively when it’s cold outside. She was born for this.”

After the first significant snowstorm of 2022, the New York metro region is bracing for another winter storm to wrap up the weekend with freezing rain and dangerous icy conditions.

The Liu family, of Park Slope, was enjoying the snow on a Saturday night before the temperatures plummet even more.

Huntz Liu told PIX11 News why he and his family felt warm enough.

“Good jackets like we have on now and got my family here, couldn’t be better,” Liu added.

His 14-year-old daughter Ava was enjoying sledding with a layer of ice on top.

“It makes you go a lot faster. It’s really cool,” she said.

Others on the edge of Prospect Park and Grand Army Plaza were running and bicycling trying to get some outdoor exercising in before the winter weather advisory kicks in early Sunday morning from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cyclist Jess Birch said she makes sure to utilize layers to stay “toasty.”

And for the littlest ones coming home from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden Spectacular Lightscape show, the key to keeping warm is layering.

“Lots of layers and a hat,” Philip Ryan, a Park Slope dad carrying two-year-old Eva, told PIX11 News.

When he asked his daughter if she liked the cold weather, she shook her head no.

Meteorologist Stacy-Ann Gooden has more on the forecast below: