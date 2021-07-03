New York rescue team heads to Florida to help with deadly condo collapse

Search and rescue personnel on July 2, 2021, work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NEW YORK — A New York-based search and rescue crew deployed to Florida to help with the recovery effort at a collapsed high-rise condo near Miami, the FDNY announced Saturday.

The Search and Rescue – New York Task Force 1 sent four members to Surfside, Florida in partnership with FEMA.

“These specifically trained FDNY personnel include two structural specialists/engineers, a safety officer [and] a medical officer,” the FDNY said in its announcement.

Rescue teams have been digging through the rubble of the collapsed building for more than a week. As of Saturday morning, 26 people were confirmed dead and 124 people remained unaccounted for.

A top Miami-Dade fire official told family members of people missing in the rubble that demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of the building as soon as Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own, endangering the crews below and complicating the search for victims.

Concerns that the still-standing portion could tumble have curtailed the search in areas close to that section, and shifts detected by monitors early Thursday prompted a 15-hour suspension of the entire search until engineers determined the site was safe to restart.

No one has been rescued alive from the rubble since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.