ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Teaching can be an extremely rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds. Unfortunately, many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid.

Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations that require a Bachelor’s Degree, and many teacher salaries fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the Every Student Succeeds Act demands growth in student performance. On top of all that, teachers continue to deal with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high amount of learning loss it caused over the past two years.

Teachers are more fairly compensated in some states than in others, though. According to WalletHub, the most teacher-friendly state in 2022 is New York.

Teacher-Friendliness of New York (1=Best; 25=Average):

No. 10 – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

No. 1 – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

No. 17 – Quality of School System

No. 7 – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

No. 1 – Public-School Spending per Student

No. 5 – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

No. 9 – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

No. 1 – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

Not far behind was New Jersey, which ranked sixth in the WalletHub Study. The Garden State saw high marks in the academic and work environment category, which could save it from a revolving door of teacher turnover in the coming years.

Best states for teachers:

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Academic & Work Environment 1 New York 59.33 5 3 2 Utah 57.38 2 12 3 Virginia 56.13 4 8 4 Florida 55.92 6 10 5 Washington 55.71 3 15 6 New Jersey 54.07 16 6 7 Pennsylvania 53.80 8 11 8 Massachusetts 53.21 18 4 9 Maryland 52.43 30 2 10 Connecticut 52.03 24 5 11 North Dakota 50.97 32 7 12 Delaware 50.42 43 1 13 Minnesota 49.99 13 20 14 Georgia 49.73 7 30 15 California 49.53 1 49 16 Illinois 49.28 10 25 17 Indiana 48.64 22 16 18 Alabama 48.28 11 31 19 Mississippi 47.40 12 34 20 Idaho 46.32 9 40 21 Kentucky 45.96 26 24 22 Wyoming 45.76 29 21 23 Texas 45.66 27 23 24 Iowa 45.11 33 22 25 Kansas 44.88 17 38 26 Ohio 44.67 19 35 27 Vermont 44.15 41 14 28 North Carolina 44.10 21 37 29 West Virginia 43.81 37 19 30 Oregon 43.76 20 39 31 Rhode Island 43.32 38 18 32 Nebraska 42.86 45 17 33 Wisconsin 42.76 35 27 34 Oklahoma 42.70 14 48 35 Arkansas 41.76 25 43 36 Colorado 41.64 39 26 37 Alaska 41.63 15 50 38 South Carolina 41.57 23 45 39 South Dakota 41.51 34 36 40 Michigan 41.25 40 28 41 Tennessee 41.15 36 33 42 Nevada 39.92 31 46 43 Montana 39.56 46 32 44 Maine 39.47 50 13 45 Louisiana 39.02 47 29 46 Missouri 37.59 44 41 47 New Mexico 37.41 28 51 48 Arizona 36.17 42 47 49 District of Columbia 35.94 48 42 50 New Hampshire 34.39 51 9 51 Hawaii 33.36 49 44 Credit: WalletHub