NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been ranked high for the opportunities it has for women.

On the eve of National Women’s Month, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its best state for women in its 2022 Best and Worst States for Women study.

According to WalletHub, in some parts of the country, women “still get the short end of the stick,” even though they outnumber men in most states.

However, in its 2022 study, New York was ranked the third best state for women due to high rankings in life expectancy, median earnings and preventative health care.

This study identified the most “women-friendly” states by comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 metrics, including the median earnings for female workers, women’s preventative health care and female homicide rates.

Based on the finding from the study, the top five best and worst states for women are listed below.

Best States for Women Massachusetts Minnesota New York Hawaii District of Columbia Worst States for Women Oklahoma Alabama Arkansas South Carolina Louisiana

Findings on woman-friendliness specifically for New York are listed below:

3rd highest women’s life extentancy at birth

5th highest median earnings for female workers

6th best for women’s preventative health care

7th best qualify of women’s hospitals

11th lowest rate of uninsured females

16th highest share of women-owned businesses.

WalletHub also confirmed that New York had the third-highest rate of unemployed women nationwide.

Full findings from the 2022 study can be read on the WalletHub website.